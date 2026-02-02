Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss key areas of cooperation for 2026

    Foreign policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 21:35
    Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, met in Tashkent to discuss the agenda of major events planned for 2026, Report informs, referring to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of joint work carried out in 2025 and exchanged views on the priorities of bilateral and multilateral cooperation for the current year.

    Both sides agreed to continue close working relations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and to prepare new proposals aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan cooperation Bobur Usmanov Huseyn Guliyev
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistan 2026-cı ildə əməkdaşlığın əsas istiqamətlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан обсудили ключевые направления сотрудничества в 2026 году

