Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss key areas of cooperation for 2026
Foreign policy
- 02 February, 2026
- 21:35
Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, met in Tashkent to discuss the agenda of major events planned for 2026, Report informs, referring to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of joint work carried out in 2025 and exchanged views on the priorities of bilateral and multilateral cooperation for the current year.
Both sides agreed to continue close working relations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and to prepare new proposals aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Latest News
21:52
Witkoff, Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on FridayOther countries
21:35
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss key areas of cooperation for 2026Foreign policy
21:20
Kazakhstan decides to construct second nuclear power plantRegion
21:07
UK imposes sanctions on Iranian officials over deadly protestsOther countries
20:55
Baku, Abu Dhabi may become twin citiesForeign policy
20:48
Azerbaijan, UAE sign documents on energy and defenseForeign policy
20:33
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of United Arab Emirates in Abu DhabiForeign policy
20:30
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK signs French footballer Jérémie GnaliFootball
20:18