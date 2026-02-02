Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss key areas of cooperation for 2026

Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, met in Tashkent to discuss the agenda of major events planned for 2026, Report informs, referring to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of joint work carried out in 2025 and exchanged views on the priorities of bilateral and multilateral cooperation for the current year.

Both sides agreed to continue close working relations between the foreign ministries of the two countries and to prepare new proposals aimed at further deepening the strategic partnership and alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.