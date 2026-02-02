Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK signs French footballer Jérémie Gnali

    Football
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 20:30
    Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK signs French footballer Jérémie Gnali

    Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK football club has added a new player to its squad.

    According to Report, citing the club's press service, negotiations with Cyprus" AEK Larnaca FC have successfully concluded, and the Aghdam side has signed French footballer Jérémie Gnali.

    The left-back has signed a 2.5-year contract. A product of France's Metz club academy, Gnali will wear the number 24 jersey at Qarabag FK.

    The 23-year-old defender has previously played for Metz B, as well as Spain's Tarazona and Melilla teams.

    Gnali joined AEK in August 2024 and made 60 appearances for the Cypriot side, recording 7 assists.

