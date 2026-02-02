Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Anouar El Anouni: Military escalation against Iran to shake entire region

    02 February, 2026
    Anouar El Anouni: Military escalation against Iran to shake entire region

    Actions and military escalation against Iran can lead to very serious consequences for the entire Middle East region. Therefore, the EU is categorically opposed to any military operations, Anouar El Anouni, EU Spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told Report.

    "The region currently needs stability the most. That is precisely why diplomacy must be given a chance," El Anouni highlighted.

    The official added that the European Union keeps diplomatic communication channels with Iran open.

    "The EU remains as firmly committed as ever to peace, stability and security in the Middle East. We call on all parties to respect international law, to exercise restraint and to refrain from steps that could lead to new escalation in the Middle East," he said in response to a question about the possible withdrawal of EU countries' military attachés from Iran and the summoning of European diplomats to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

    El Anouni emphasized that the summoning of diplomats is provided for by the Vienna Convention as part of diplomatic practice.

    As for the inclusion of EU forces in the list of terrorist organizations, the European Union completely rejects this, as well as accusations related to terrorism, the spokesman noted.

