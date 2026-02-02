Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijan, UAE sign documents on energy and defense

    Foreign policy
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 20:48
    Azerbaijan, UAE sign documents on energy and defense

    A document was signed concerning the sale of a portion of the non-controlling stake held by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in Southern Gas Corridor CJSC to XRG, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Report informs via Abu Dhabi.

    The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on February 2 in Abu Dhabi.

    Additionally, a Letter of Intent on defense cooperation was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates.

    The presidents of Azerbaijan and the UAE expressed confidence that these agreements will provide further impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

    Azərbaycanla BƏƏ arasında enerji və müdafiə sahələrində sənədlər imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и ОАЭ подписали ряд документов о сотрудничестве в сферах обороны и энергетики

