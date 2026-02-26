Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Italian Embassy in Baku expresses condolences on Khojaly anniversary

    Foreign policy
    26 February, 2026
    • 09:27
    Italian Embassy in Baku expresses condolences on Khojaly anniversary

    The Embassy of Italy in Baku has extended its condolences on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs, citing the embassy's post on X.

    The post reads: "We share in the grief and honor the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy of 1992."

    İtaliya səfirliyi: Xocalı faciəsi qurbanlarının xatirəsini yad edərək hüznünüzü bölüşürük
    Посольство Италии в Баку выразило соболезнования в годовщину Ходжалы

