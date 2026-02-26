Italian Embassy in Baku expresses condolences on Khojaly anniversary
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 09:27
The Embassy of Italy in Baku has extended its condolences on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs, citing the embassy's post on X.
The post reads: "We share in the grief and honor the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy of 1992."
1992-ci il Xocalı faciəsi qurbanlarının xatirəsini yad edərək hüznünüzü bölüşürük. pic.twitter.com/4uClS6yjP6— Italy in Baku (@ItalyinBaku) February 26, 2026
Latest News
10:39
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan expand trade union co-opForeign policy
10:36
Embassy of Poland: Commemorating Khojaly tragedy important for preserving historical memoryForeign policy
10:24
US Embassy joins Azerbaijani people in commemorating Khojaly tragedy victimsForeign policy
10:22
Turkish ambassador shares post on 34th anniversary of Khojaly tragedyForeign policy
10:19
FM: Initiatives in peace process with Armenia come from AzerbaijanDomestic policy
10:16
Photo
Defense minister visits Khojaly genocide memorialDomestic policy
10:08
Jeyhun Bayramov: No information on whether Armenia invited to WUF13 in BakuDomestic policy
10:07
Azeri Light oil price falls to $71.46 per barrelEnergy
10:02