    Khojaly genocide commemorated in Tashkent

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 09:29
    Khojaly genocide commemorated in Tashkent

    A commemoration ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    According to the embassy, the event brought together members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Uzbekistan, representatives of international organizations, diaspora members, public figures, and journalists.

    Participants first viewed an exhibition in the foyer of the Cultural Center featuring photographs dedicated to the Khojaly genocide. The memory of the victims was then honored with a minute of silence.

    Addressing the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, spoke about the historical, political, and international legal aspects of the Khojaly genocide. He noted that on the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, with the involvement of the Russian 366th motorized rifle regiment, attacked the city of Khojaly, committing what he described as a grave and systematic crime against civilians.

    It was emphasized that the tragedy constitutes a crime against humanity, a mass killing, and an act of genocide, representing a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

    The ambassador also stated that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has recognized the Khojaly genocide and that several countries have given political and legal assessments of the events.

    The ceremony concluded with a screening of a documentary film about the Khojaly genocide.

    Daşkənddə Xocalı soyqırımının qurbanları anılıb
    В Ташкенте почтили память жертв Ходжалинского геноцида

