    Kazakhstan decides to construct second nuclear power plant

    Region
    02 February, 2026
    21:20
    The government of Kazakhstan has decided to construct a second nuclear power plant (NPP), with Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov having signed the corresponding resolution on January 26, and the document having been published in the information and legal system of regulatory legal acts of the country, Report informs via Interfax.

    The document indicates that the second NPP is planned to be constructed in the Zhambyl District, Almaty Region, Kazakhstan.

    The resolution came into force on the day of signing.

    Kazakhstan plans to construct several NPP. Russia's Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation will build the first one, with construction requiring approximately 11 years and being be completed in 2035-2036. Research work near the village of Ulken on Lake Balkhash began on August 8, 2025.

    The government earlier said that China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) could build the second and third NPP.

