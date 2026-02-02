Baku, Abu Dhabi may become twin cities
Foreign policy
- 02 February, 2026
- 20:55
Azerbaijan's Baku and the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Abu Dhabi may become twin cities, Report informs from Abu Dhabi.
This was discussed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on February 2.
It was noted that the conversation also touched on the possibility of establishing twinning relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi.
