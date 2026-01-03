Trump blocks chipmaker merger, citing national security risk

US President Trump signed an executive order on Friday blocking a semiconductor deal between HieFo Corp. and Emcore Corp., citing national security concerns related to China, Report informs via The Hill.

"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that HieFo Corporation, a company organized under the laws of Delaware (HieFo) and controlled by a citizen of the People's Republic of China … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.

HieFo is based in Delaware, while Emcore is based in New Jersey. Genzao Zhang is HieFo's CEO and co-founder.

Trump's executive order blocks HieFo from acquiring "the assets comprising the digital chips and related wafer design, fabrication, and processing businesses of EMCORE."

In 2024, the two corporations announced HieFo's acquisition of Emcore's chips business and indium phosphide wafer fabrication operations in a $2.92 million deal.

The order blocks "ownership by HieFo of any interest or rights in any of the Emcore Assets," and gives HieFo 180 days to divest from Emcore. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will oversee that enforcement of the order.

The move comes as the US seeks to push back on what it has called Chinese dominance in the semiconductor industry. Last month, the Trump administration announced it would impose tariffs on Chinese semiconductor imports in June 2027.