    Azeri Light crude drops to $82.29 per barrel

    Energy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 09:40
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $3.87, or 4.49%, to $82.29 per barrel, Report informs.

    May futures for Brent crude were traded at $81.16 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $4.58 or 5.52%, amounting to $78.35.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

