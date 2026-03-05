Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed
Infrastructure
- 05 March, 2026
- 14:54
On 5 March 2026, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and Tamiz Shahar Open Joint-Stock Company. The document was signed by Etibar Abbasov, Chairman of the Executive Board of "Tamiz Shahar" OJSC, and Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company. The primary aim of the Memorandum is to ensure the effective management of municipal solid waste generated in the course of organising and staging the event. As part of the agreement, the parties have identified the adoption of sustainable and efficient practices, in line with Azerbaijan"s state policy on environmental protection, as a key priority.
