Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 14:54
    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    On 5 March 2026, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and Tamiz Shahar Open Joint-Stock Company. The document was signed by Etibar Abbasov, Chairman of the Executive Board of "Tamiz Shahar" OJSC, and Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company. The primary aim of the Memorandum is to ensure the effective management of municipal solid waste generated in the course of organising and staging the event. As part of the agreement, the parties have identified the adoption of sustainable and efficient practices, in line with Azerbaijan"s state policy on environmental protection, as a key priority.

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed
    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Photo
    WUF13-də bərk məişət tullantılarının idarə olunmasına dair sənəd imzalanıb
    Photo
    Операционная компания WUF13 подписала документ об управлении твердыми отходами

    Latest News

    15:28

    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:18

    Fazil Mustafa: Iran's drone attack an openly hostile move

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:09

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

    Region
    14:57

    Uzbekistan says Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    14:55
    Photo

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    14:54
    Photo

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed