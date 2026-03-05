Iran must issue official apology for Nakhchivan – OPINION

Iran must issue an official apology for the drone strikes on Nakhchivan, member of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (parliament) Parvana Valiyeva told Report.

According to her, Azerbaijan has not turned its territory into a testing ground for military operations against Iran and even expressed condolences over the death of the supreme leader of that country, yet it is being targeted by Iranian drones.

"One of the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy is maintaining normal relations with neighbors, avoiding conflicts in neighboring countries and ensuring regional stability. Our relations with Iran had also been normal until today. We strongly condemn the drone strike on Nakhchivan. As a result of the strikes, two of our citizens were injured," the MP said.

The parliamentarian stressed that this attack is an unfriendly step toward Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has the right and is capable of responding to any attack within its borders. The other side must issue an official apology and stop such actions," she said.

It should be recalled that on March 5, unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Iran attacked facilities in the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. One of the drones fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while the second landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result of the airport attack, two civilians were injured.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.