Ukraine's Embassy in Baku condemns Iranian drone attack on Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 14:35
The Embassy of Ukraine in Baku is closely monitoring reports of an Iranian drone attack on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Azerbaijan, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said.
According to Report, the ambassador said the embassy expressed support and solidarity with Azerbaijan following the incident.
The diplomatic mission also called for unity to strengthen counteraction against regimes that undermine global security.
