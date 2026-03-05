Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Israel, US airstrikes kill over 3,000 Iranian soldiers

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 14:17
    Israel, US airstrikes kill over 3,000 Iranian soldiers

    According to Israeli military assessments, since the start of operations on February 28, airstrikes by Israel and the United States have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 Iranian soldiers.

    According to Report, the information was presented during an operational meeting of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

    The number of casualties reflects the scale and intensity of military operations since the beginning of the conflict.

    It was emphasized that this estimate significantly exceeds Iran's official figures.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail və ABŞ-nin hava hücumları İranın 3 mindən artıq hərbçisinin ölümünə səbəb olub
    ЦАХАЛ: С начала войны убито более 3000 иранских военнослужащих

    Latest News

    15:28

    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:18

    Fazil Mustafa: Iran's drone attack an openly hostile move

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:09

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

    Region
    14:57

    Uzbekistan says Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    14:55
    Photo

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    14:54
    Photo

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed