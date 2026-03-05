Israel, US airstrikes kill over 3,000 Iranian soldiers
- 05 March, 2026
- 14:17
According to Israeli military assessments, since the start of operations on February 28, airstrikes by Israel and the United States have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 Iranian soldiers.
According to Report, the information was presented during an operational meeting of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The number of casualties reflects the scale and intensity of military operations since the beginning of the conflict.
It was emphasized that this estimate significantly exceeds Iran's official figures.
