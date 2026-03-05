Azerbaijan, Indonesia discuss renewable energy cooperation
Energy
- 05 March, 2026
- 14:31
Azerbaijan and Indonesia discussed the opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy security and renewable energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Report informs.
"At the meeting with Berlian Helmy, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan, we discussed the opportunities for expanding our energy cooperation in the fields of energy security, renewable energy and sustainable development, as well as business and investment promotion," reads the post.
