Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Qatar's Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces repelling Iranian missile attack

    Other countries
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 14:11
    Qatar's Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces repelling Iranian missile attack

    Qatar's air defense forces have repelled a missile attack, Report informs referring to the country's Ministry of Defense.

    "The State of Qatar has been subjected to a missile attack, and air defense forces are deployed to repel it. The Ministry of Defense calls on all citizens, foreign residents, and tourists to remain calm, avoid rumors, and rely only on official sources of information," reads the statement.

    According to media updates, the Iranian bombers were shot down just minutes before striking the largest military base in Al Udeid.

    Defense Ministry air defense forces State of Qatar
    Qətərin HHM sistemləri ölkəyə yönəlmiş raket hücumunu zərərsizləşdirib
    Минобороны Катара: Силы ПВО отражают иранскую ракетную атаку

    Latest News

    15:28

    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:18

    Fazil Mustafa: Iran's drone attack an openly hostile move

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:09

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

    Region
    14:57

    Uzbekistan says Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    14:55
    Photo

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    14:54
    Photo

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed