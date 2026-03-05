Qatar's Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces repelling Iranian missile attack
- 05 March, 2026
Qatar's air defense forces have repelled a missile attack, Report informs referring to the country's Ministry of Defense.
"The State of Qatar has been subjected to a missile attack, and air defense forces are deployed to repel it. The Ministry of Defense calls on all citizens, foreign residents, and tourists to remain calm, avoid rumors, and rely only on official sources of information," reads the statement.
According to media updates, the Iranian bombers were shot down just minutes before striking the largest military base in Al Udeid.
