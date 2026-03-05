Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan
Health
05 March, 2026
- 14:55
Four people have applied to the Nakhchivan Health Ministry following Iran's drone strike on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Sahib Abuzarov, head of the Emergency Medical Aid Department of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hospital, told Report.
Abuzarov stated that the patients received initial medical assistance and their condition is stable.
"Two of them were diagnosed with head injuries, while the other two sustained blunt trauma to the back. All of them have been placed in the relevant departments and their treatment continues," he said.
