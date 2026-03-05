Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 14:55
    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Four people have applied to the Nakhchivan Health Ministry following Iran's drone strike on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan, Sahib Abuzarov, head of the Emergency Medical Aid Department of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hospital, told Report.

    Abuzarov stated that the patients received initial medical assistance and their condition is stable.

    "Two of them were diagnosed with head injuries, while the other two sustained blunt trauma to the back. All of them have been placed in the relevant departments and their treatment continues," he said.

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan
    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan
    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan
    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Photo
    İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu nəticəsində xəsarət alanların şəxsiyyəti məlum olub - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Установлены личности пострадавших в результате атаки дронов Ирана на Нахчыван - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    15:28

    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:18

    Fazil Mustafa: Iran's drone attack an openly hostile move

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:09

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

    Region
    14:57

    Uzbekistan says Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    14:55
    Photo

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    14:54
    Photo

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed