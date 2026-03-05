Saudi Arabia has condemned Iran"s drone strikes on Azerbaijan and a separate incident a day earlier involving a downed Iranian UAV in the skies over Türkiye.

According to Report, in a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the "cowardly actions" against the two countries, as well as Iran's repeated behavior toward states in the region, demonstrate Tehran's hostile course that "cannot be justified under any circumstances."

The ministry added that such actions clearly contradict international law and the principles of good neighborliness and risk further escalation.

Riyadh also expressed full solidarity with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, their governments and peoples. It reaffirmed the right of both countries to defend their security, airspace, territorial integrity and citizens, while praising their efforts to prevent escalation and maintain regional stability.

On March 5, drones launched from the territory of Iran struck targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

Two civilians were injured in the airport attack. Following the incident, Iran"s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.