Another shipment of diesel fuel and Russian fertilizers is being transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia, Report informs.

A freight train consisting of 31 cars carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel, as well as two cars loaded with 135 tons of fertilizers, has departed from the Bilajari station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC towards the Boyuk Kasik station.

The cargo will be delivered to Armenia via Georgia. Russian fertilizers are being shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan as part of the transit shipment.

On February 25, a train consisting of 39 tank cars carrying 4,500 tons of diesel fuel was sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia. Earlier, on January 11, as many as 18 cars carrying 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline were sent to Armenia. On January 9, a total of 2,698 tons of petroleum products were delivered to this country, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

Fuel exports to Armenia began on December 18, 2025, when 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline were delivered.

Transportation in this direction is being carried out following the lifting of restrictions on cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Armenia, which had been in place since the occupation period, in accordance with a decision by President Ilham Aliyev made in October 2025.