HRANA: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,110
Region
- 05 March, 2026
- 10:27
At least 1,114 people have been killed in Iran since the beginning of the joint US-Israeli operation, according to the Iranian human rights organization HRANA, Report informs via CNN.
According to the information provided, 183 of the victims were minors.
The organization is investigating over 900 additional reported deaths.
