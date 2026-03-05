Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    HRANA: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,110

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 10:27
    HRANA: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,110

    At least 1,114 people have been killed in Iran since the beginning of the joint US-Israeli operation, according to the Iranian human rights organization HRANA, Report informs via CNN.

    According to the information provided, 183 of the victims were minors.

    The organization is investigating over 900 additional reported deaths.

    death toll US and Israel Operation Against Iran human rights
    "HRANA": İranda ölənlərin sayı 1110 nəfəri ötüb
    HRANA: Число погибших в Иране превысило 1110 человек

    Latest News

    10:52
    Photo

    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:46
    Photo

    Train carrying diesel fuel, fertilizers departs from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station to Armenia

    Business
    10:38

    Iran denies firing missile toward Türkiye

    Region
    10:27

    HRANA: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,110

    Region
    10:13
    Photo

    Amirbayov invites Germany to support demining in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Foreign policy
    10:05

    Air defense systems intercept two drones in western Israel

    Other countries
    10:03

    IDF launches new wave of strikes on Tehran

    Other countries
    09:47

    Gold prices rise amid conflict in Middle East

    Energy
    09:44

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed