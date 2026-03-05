Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Gold prices rise amid conflict in Middle East

    Gold prices rose during Asian trading on Thursday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safe havens, while a weaker US dollar provided additional support for the precious metal, Report informs referring to trading data.

    Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,179.60 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $5,188.29.

    Gold gained 1% in the previous session. The recovery followed a nearly 5% decline on Tuesday, when a stronger dollar weighed on prices.

    Цены на золото выросли на фоне конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

