Flightradar24: Air сorridor over Azerbaijan becomes main artery between Europe and Asia

The air corridor over Azerbaijan and Türkiye has become a key route connecting Europe and Asia amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Flightradar said in a post on X, according to Report.

The service said that due to the closed airspace over Iran and Iraq, most flights were redirected to alternative routes.

"With Iran's and Iraq's airspace closed, this narrow corridor over Türkiye, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan has become the main artery connecting Europe with Asia," the post reads.