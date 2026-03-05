Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Air defense systems intercept two drones in western Israel

    Other countries
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 10:05
    Air defense systems intercept two drones in western Israel

    Two drones have been intercepted by Israeli air defense systems over the western Galilee region of Israel, Report informs via Israel's Channel 12.

    air defense systems US and Israel Operation Against Iran drone interception
    İsrail hava hücumundan müdafiə sistemləri iki PUA-nı ələ keçirib
    На западе Израиля системы ПВО перехватили два БПЛА

    Latest News

    10:52
    Photo

    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:46
    Photo

    Train carrying diesel fuel, fertilizers departs from Azerbaijan's Bilajari station to Armenia

    Business
    10:38

    Iran denies firing missile toward Türkiye

    Region
    10:27

    HRANA: Death toll in Iran exceeds 1,110

    Region
    10:13
    Photo

    Amirbayov invites Germany to support demining in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

    Foreign policy
    10:05

    Air defense systems intercept two drones in western Israel

    Other countries
    10:03

    IDF launches new wave of strikes on Tehran

    Other countries
    09:47

    Gold prices rise amid conflict in Middle East

    Energy
    09:44

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed