During his business trip to Germany, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, invited the country to support mine clearance efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

According to Report, Amirbayov met with Gunther Krichbaum, Minister of State for Europa at the German Federal Foreign Office; Wolfgang Dold, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Germany; Alexander Eberl, Deputy National Security Advisor to the German Federal Chancellor; Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee; Mirze Edis, Head of the Bundestag's Germany–South Caucasus Interparliamentary Group, along with other members of the group; and Niklas Wagner, Director for Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia of the German Federal Foreign Office.

The meetings discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, emphasizing the importance of deepening the partnership and elevating it to a qualitatively new stage. Both sides highlighted the need for continued high-level contacts and explored new areas of cooperation.

The parties reviewed prospects for collaboration in political, economic, humanitarian, energy, agriculture, ICT, defense and security, culture, and education. They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Strengthening interparliamentary ties and the importance of planned contacts throughout the year were underlined in the Bundestag.

Amirbayov also briefed counterparts on the peace agenda and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, conditions for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan's consistent political steps, large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories, and the challenges posed by mine contamination. The German side, in turn, praised the progress in normalization and expressed full support for the peace process.

Discussions also covered the current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, regional transport connectivity, and the potential role of the EU. Last year's notable progress in EU–Azerbaijan relations was highlighted, with emphasis on maintaining and further developing this trend in the coming months.

The President's Representative, who informed the counterparts about the contamination of Azerbaijan's territories with mines and the resulting problems, invited Germany – actively engaged internationally in humanitarian mine clearance – to also support this field in Azerbaijan.

As part of his visit, Amirbayov also held a roundtable with local think tanks and security experts at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) and gave an interview to Berliner Zeitung.