Iran denies firing missile toward Türkiye
Region
- 05 March, 2026
- 10:38
The Iranian Armed Forces have issued a statement declaring that no missile was fired toward Turkish territory, Report informs via Haber Global.
The statement highlighted that the Iranian Armed Forces respect Türkiye's sovereignty.
As earlier reported, a ballistic missile launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being directed toward Turkish airspace, was neutralized by NATO's air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean.
