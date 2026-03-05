Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iran denies firing missile toward Türkiye

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 10:38
    Iran denies firing missile toward Türkiye

    The Iranian Armed Forces have issued a statement declaring that no missile was fired toward Turkish territory, Report informs via Haber Global.

    The statement highlighted that the Iranian Armed Forces respect Türkiye's sovereignty.

    As earlier reported, a ballistic missile launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being directed toward Turkish airspace, was neutralized by NATO's air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    missile attacks
