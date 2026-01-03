Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Venezuela declares state of emergency

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 12:06
    Venezuela declares state of emergency

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of emergency over what his government called an "extremely serious military aggression" by the United States on the capital Caracas, Report informs via AFP.

    Multiple explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard around the city, an AFP journalist reported.

    "Venezuela rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the extremely serious military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory and people," Maduro's government said.

    Venezuela explosions Nicolas Maduro state of emergency United States Caracas
    Venesuelada fövqəladə vəziyyət elan olunub, Maduro ABŞ-ni hərbi təcavüzdə ittiham edib
    Мадуро ввел в Венесуэле чрезвычайное положение, Каракас обвинил Вашингтон в военной агрессии

    Latest News

    12:40

    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:27

    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    ICT
    12:11

    CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:06

    Venezuela declares state of emergency

    Other countries
    12:01

    Trump administration aware of reported explosions in Venezuelan capital

    Other countries
    11:55

    Colombian president calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    11:51

    Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capital

    Other countries
    11:39

    Trump blocks chipmaker merger, citing national security risk

    Other countries
    11:31

    Azerbaijan to host major international events in 2026 – LIST

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed