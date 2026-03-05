Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 10:52
    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Due to the military operations launched by the US and Israel on February 28, a total of 1,317 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan's border.

    According to Report, they are citizens of 45 different countries.

    From 8:00 a.m. on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 5, 259 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border.

    In addition, 401 citizens of China, 259 of Russia, 109 of Tajikistan, 88 of Pakistan, 46 of Oman, 20 of Spain, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 11 of Iran, 9 each of Georgia and Brazil, 7 of Belarus, 6 each of the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia, 5 each of Serbia and Nigeria, 4 each of Jordan, Switzerland, and Japan, 3 each of Qatar, Bangladesh, France, Uzbekistan, Mexico, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan, 2 each of Nepal, Türkiye, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and Croatia, and 1 citizen each of Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Myanmar, the Maldives, Cuba, South Africa, Ukraine, Sweden, and Germany were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan's border.

    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan
    1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Photo
    Bu günədək Azərbaycan vasitəsilə 45 ölkənin 1317 vətəndaşı İrandan təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    Граждане 45 стран вывезены из Ирана через Азербайджан

    Latest News

    12:25

    Jabbarov: Azerbaijan maintains favorable business environment amid complex geopolitical situation

    Finance
    12:15

    Iran carries out drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan airport

    Incident
    12:11

    Germany evacuates 250 citizens from Middle East

    Other countries
    12:04

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry prepares document on strengthening export-oriented economy

    Finance
    12:03

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Non-oil sector becomes main driver of economic growth

    Finance
    11:50

    Sharifov: Azerbaijan prepares reforms to improve business climate

    Business
    11:47

    Sharifov: Azerbaijani government's goal is not to give up control, but to transform it

    Finance
    11:39
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss increasing number of flights

    Infrastructure
    11:38

    IRGC: Iran strikes US tanker in northern Persian Gulf

    Region
    All News Feed