1,317 citizens of 45 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

Due to the military operations launched by the US and Israel on February 28, a total of 1,317 people have been evacuated from Iran through Azerbaijan's border.

According to Report, they are citizens of 45 different countries.

From 8:00 a.m. on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 5, 259 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border.

In addition, 401 citizens of China, 259 of Russia, 109 of Tajikistan, 88 of Pakistan, 46 of Oman, 20 of Spain, 18 of Saudi Arabia, 11 of Iran, 9 each of Georgia and Brazil, 7 of Belarus, 6 each of the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia, 5 each of Serbia and Nigeria, 4 each of Jordan, Switzerland, and Japan, 3 each of Qatar, Bangladesh, France, Uzbekistan, Mexico, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan, 2 each of Nepal, Türkiye, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Yemen, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, and Croatia, and 1 citizen each of Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Myanmar, the Maldives, Cuba, South Africa, Ukraine, Sweden, and Germany were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan's border.