Israel urges residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate due to operations against Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has once again called on civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate north due to fighting against Hezbollah, IDF spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said, Report informs via Israeli media.

"Urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon: You must immediately continue north of the Litani River. We reiterate that this warning also applies to residents of the cities of Tyre and Bint Jbeil," he said, noting that any home or facility used by Hezbollah for military purposes could be targeted.

According to Israeli estimates, over 300,000 Lebanese civilians have evacuated their villages in southern Lebanon to date.

The IDF estimates that nearly 1.2 million Lebanese were forced to flee their homes during fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024.