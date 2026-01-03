Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    ICT
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 12:27
    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    People are being put at risk of harm by false and misleading health information in Google's artificial intelligence summaries, a Guardian investigation has found, Report informs, citing the British newspaper.

    The company has said its AI Overviews, which use generative AI to provide snapshots of essential information about a topic or question, are "helpful" and "reliable".

    But some of the summaries, which appear at the top of search results, served up inaccurate health information and put people at risk of harm.

    In one case that experts described as "really dangerous", Google wrongly advised people with pancreatic cancer to avoid high-fat foods. Experts said this was the exact opposite of what should be recommended, and may increase the risk of patients dying from the disease.

    In another "alarming" example, the company provided bogus information about crucial liver function tests, which could leave people with serious liver disease wrongly thinking they are healthy.

    Google searches for answers about women's cancer tests also provided "completely wrong" information, which experts said could result in people dismissing genuine symptoms.

    A Google spokesperson said that many of the health examples shared with them were "incomplete screenshots", but from what they could assess they linked "to well-known, reputable sources and recommend seeking out expert advice".

    The Guardian investigation comes amid growing concern that AI data can confuse consumers who may assume that it is reliable. In November last year, a study found AI chatbots across a range of platforms gave inaccurate financial advice, while similar concerns have been raised about summaries of news stories.

    The Guardian uncovered several cases of inaccurate health information in Google's AI Overviews after a number of health groups, charities and professionals raised concerns.

    The newspaper also found Google AI Overviews delivered misleading results for searches about mental health conditions.

    Google said the vast majority of its AI Overviews were factual and helpful, and it continuously made quality improvements. The accuracy rate of AI Overviews was on a par with its other search features like featured snippets, which had existed for more than a decade, it added.

    The company also said that when AI Overviews misinterpreted web content or missed context, it would take action as appropriate under its policies.

    A Google spokesperson said: "We invest significantly in the quality of AI Overviews, particularly for topics like health, and the vast majority provide accurate information."

    Google AI misleading health advice The Guardian
    KİV: "Google"nin süni intellekt icmalları insanlar üçün qeyri-dəqiq və təhlükəlidir
    The Guardian: Медобзоры от Google AI Overviews неточны и опасны для человека

    Latest News

    12:40

    US officials confirm airstrikes on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:27

    Google AI Overviews put people at risk of harm with misleading health advice

    ICT
    12:11

    CBS News journalist: Trump orders strike on Venezuela

    Other countries
    12:06

    Venezuela declares state of emergency

    Other countries
    12:01

    Trump administration aware of reported explosions in Venezuelan capital

    Other countries
    11:55

    Colombian president calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting

    Other countries
    11:51

    Multiple explosions and low-flying aircraft seen in Venezuela's capital

    Other countries
    11:39

    Trump blocks chipmaker merger, citing national security risk

    Other countries
    11:31

    Azerbaijan to host major international events in 2026 – LIST

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed