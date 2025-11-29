Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Tanker VİRAT targeted by drone attack in Black Sea

    Region
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 13:36
    Tanker VİRAT targeted by drone attack in Black Sea

    The tanker VİRAT was attacked by unmanned boats in the Black Sea on Friday morning.

    Report informs via A Haber that the vessel sustained damage to its waterline, but no crew members were injured.

    The incident comes a day after explosions were reported on two other tankers in the region, the VİRAT and Kairos.

    tanker Black Sea explosion attack
    Qara dənizdəki "VİRAT" tankeri hücuma məruz qalıb
    Танкер VİRAT в Черном море подвергся атаке дронов

    Latest News

    13:53

    Azerbaijan's minister of youth and sports re-elected as president of European Gymnastics

    Individual sports
    13:38

    Albanese becomes first Australian prime minister to marry while in office

    Other countries
    13:36

    Tanker VİRAT targeted by drone attack in Black Sea

    Region
    13:32

    Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russian attack leaves over 600,000 without power

    Other countries
    13:20

    Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani students in Malaysia may double

    Education and science
    13:03

    CPC terminal infrastructure damaged in unmanned boat attack

    Other countries
    12:55

    Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 162, government says

    Other countries
    12:46

    Zelenskyy: Russia fired around 36 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and region

    Other countries
    12:18

    Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000

    ICT
    All News Feed