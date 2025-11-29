Tanker VİRAT targeted by drone attack in Black Sea
- 29 November, 2025
- 13:36
The tanker VİRAT was attacked by unmanned boats in the Black Sea on Friday morning.
Report informs via A Haber that the vessel sustained damage to its waterline, but no crew members were injured.
The incident comes a day after explosions were reported on two other tankers in the region, the VİRAT and Kairos.
