    • 23 January, 2026
    • 18:27
    Schools in Tehran switch to distance learning

    Schools in Iran's Tehran Province will switch to distance learning on January 24, the Tehran Department of Education and Public Relations said.

    Report informs via Tasnim that due to snowfall and cold weather, classes will be held online on that day.

    There is currently no information on whether this format will remain in place in the following days.

    Lessons in all primary and secondary schools in the region will continue in an online format, in coordination with the office of the head of the executive authority of Tehran Province and the crisis management headquarters.

    According to the information provided, all schools are strongly advised to conserve energy by turning off unnecessary heating and lighting systems.

    Tehranda məktəblər distant təhsilə keçir
    Школы в Тегеране переходят на дистанционное обучение

