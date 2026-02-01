Russia rejects any deployment of EU or NATO troops in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry says

Russia will not accept the deployment of European Union or NATO forces on Ukrainian territory as part of any security guarantees, a senior Russian diplomat said on Saturday.

According to Report, speaking to local media, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow's position on the issue remains unchanged.

"We have stated clearly that this is unacceptable - no NATO membership and no foreign forces," Grushko said. "There is no difference whether a French corporal is wearing a cap labeled ‘NATO" or ‘EU.'"

He added that such distinctions do not alter Russia's stance, stressing that Moscow continues to view any foreign troop presence in Ukraine as unacceptable.

Grushko has previously argued that Ukraine's strongest security guarantee would be a firm security guarantee for Russia itself. If Moscow is assured that Ukrainian territory will not be used as a platform to create threats to Russian security, then Ukraine's own security would also be ensured, he said.