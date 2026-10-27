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Azerbaijan's national team has learned its next opponent at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival being held in Baku.

According to Report, the side coached by Famil Khalilov will face Chile in the Round of 32 of Division C (for places 65-96).

The match will kick off at 11:30 on October 28 at Stadium 7B of the Hovsan Competition Complex.

The winner of the tie will face the winner of the Belarus-Gibraltar match in the next round. The losing side will play against the loser of that fixture.

Other Division C fixtures:

11:30

France vs Trinidad and Tobago

Japan vs Mozambique

Benin vs Cuba

Uganda vs Yemen

Tunisia vs Namibia

Nigeria vs New Caledonia

Indonesia vs Moldova

Thailand vs Afghanistan

Panama vs Kazakhstan

Honduras vs India

12:45

Vietnam vs Rwanda

Hungary vs Malawi

Luxembourg vs Liberia

Scotland vs Nicaragua

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

Azerbaijan qualified for Division C after finishing third in Group AF. The team defeated Timor-Leste 6-0, Andorra 1-0 and Israel 3-1, while losing to Australia 1-3 and Haiti 0-4. The national team therefore finished third in the group with nine points.

According to the schedule, Azerbaijan will play five more matches between October 28 and 30. As a result, the team's total number of matches in the tournament will reach 10.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are taking part in the tournament. Nearly 1,000 matches will be played during the championship.

The U-15 World Cup, which concludes on October 30, is being held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The final will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.