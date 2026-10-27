The Azerbaijani model of coexistence of various religions and peoples is an excellent example, as achieving lasting peace is impossible without religious tolerance and mutual respect, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

The OIC secretary general expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the hospitality and high level of organization of the event.

According to him, the theme "Building bridges in a fractured world" is extremely relevant and important and will contribute to strengthening global peace. He thanked Azerbaijan for its efforts and the work carried out in this direction.

"The Baku Forum is truly assembling the representatives from Different countries of the world where peace, stability- to ensure peace and stability, we do our best and we shall do our best," Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said.

He emphasized that the issues of Islamophobia and the coexistence of religions are of paramount importance, and all available efforts must be mobilized to ensure peaceful coexistence.

"The model of Azerbaijan coexistence is excellent. Of course, without coexistence, without religious tolerance, one cannot continue living this way," the OIC secretary general stated.

Speaking about building bridges in a divided world, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said that everyone should strive to fulfill their obligations. According to him, the OIC attaches great importance to intercultural and interreligious dialogue and will continue its efforts for the sake of common interests.

"This is one of our aspirations, that peoples, they have mutual respect to each other and live together in mutual respect," he said.

In conclusion, on behalf of the OIC, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his efforts and contribution to the development of intercultural and interreligious dialogue.