Zuev: UN сounter-terrorism office seeks to strengthen partnership with Azerbaijan

The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) hopes to strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan, Alexander Zuev, UN Acting Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, said at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

According to Report, he said one of the office's areas of work was helping countries protect religious and cultural sites from terrorist attacks.

"Attacks on such symbolically significant places are intended to have an impact far beyond the communities directly affected. They heighten fear and division within societies and even across national borders. Protecting these sites is therefore crucial to preserving both the desire and the ability to live together in peace," Zuev stressed.

He noted that this work was particularly relevant to Azerbaijan, which attaches great importance to its religious heritage and interfaith dialogue.

Zuev also highlighted the use of digital platforms by terrorist groups for propaganda, recruitment, financing and operational purposes. He said gaming platforms and related services brought together people of different nationalities and beliefs but could also expose users to manipulation and violent extremist narratives.

He said that, under its Global Programme on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, the office intended to invest in research and practical measures to counter these threats on digital platforms.

"Our task is to understand these online communities and work with them to ensure that prevention efforts are trusted and effective. Young people must be involved in developing responses alongside researchers, technology companies and civil society," the UN official said.