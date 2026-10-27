Moratinos: Lasting peace impossible without intercultural dialogue

Lasting peace between states is impossible without dialogue, UN Alliance of Civilizations High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos said at the opening ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

"Dialogue alone cannot end wars, nor can it replace diplomacy, international law or responsible political leadership. However, lasting peace is impossible without dialogue," Moratinos said.

He noted that peace agreements could halt violence, but societies still needed to overcome deep-seated grievances and learn to live side by side.

"Institutions can develop mechanisms for cooperation, but these will be sustainable only if they are built on mutual trust. This is where intercultural and interfaith dialogue makes a unique contribution. That is why platforms such as the Baku Process remain so essential," he said.

Moratinos noted that since 2008, the Baku Process had served as a platform bringing together diverse stakeholders - governments, religious leaders, civil society representatives, young people and international institutions - who might otherwise never have met in the same room.

"Its true value lies not only in the speeches delivered here but also in what follows: practical action, lasting partnerships and renewed cooperation. This philosophy underpinned Azerbaijan's peaceful cultural initiative. Having restored control over all its territories, Azerbaijan extended a hand of cooperation and advocated cultural engagement across the region," he concluded.