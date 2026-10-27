Azerbaijani parliament holds next plenary session; 12 issues on agenda
Milli Majlis
- 27 October, 2026
- 11:26
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The next plenary session of the autumn sitting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) is underway.
According to Report, the agenda of the session includes 12 issues.
The session is being chaired by Speaker of Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.
Parlamentin növbəti plenar iclası keçirilir, 12 məsələ müzakirə ediləcək
Милли Меджлис проводит пленарное заседание осенней сессии, на повестке 12 вопросов
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