AI used in every sixth cyber offense, CyberHackCon organizer says in Baku
ICT
- 27 October, 2026
- 11:14
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Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in every sixth cyber offense, organizer and CEO of the event Ilkin Javadov said at the CyberHackCon 2026 conference in Baku, Report informs.
According to him, AI creates new challenges for cybersecurity.
"More than 80% of attacks using social engineering methods are also supported by AI. At the same time, deepfake technologies lead to an approximately 35% increase in SEO fraud," he noted.
"CyberHackCon 2026"nın təsisçisi: "Kiber məkanda hər 6 pozuntudan 1-də Aİ-dən fəal istifadə edilir"
Учредитель CyberHackCon 2026: В каждом шестом кибернарушении используется ИИ
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