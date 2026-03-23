Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Russia can earn $2 billion from easing of oil sanctions

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 09:35
    Russia can earn $2 billion from easing of oil sanctions

    The United States believes that allowing Russia to sell oil and petroleum products would enable Moscow to earn no more than $2 billion in profit, Report informs.

    US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated in an interview with NBC News that their analysis shows Russia's maximum possible profit would be about $2 billion, which he described as equivalent to one day of Russia's budget.

    Bessent added that these figures represent maximum estimates.

    Rusiya neft sanksiyalarının yumşaldılmasından 2 milyard dollar qazanacaq
    Россия заработает $2 млрд на смягчении нефтяных санкций

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