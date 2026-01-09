Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Reza Pahlavi urges Trump to be ready to intervene in Iran

    Region
    • 09 January, 2026
    • 20:46
    Reza Pahlavi urges Trump to be ready to intervene in Iran

    Reza Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran"s last shah, called on US President Donald Trump to be prepared to intervene in Iran to support participants in the country"s ongoing mass protests.

    According to Report, Pahlavi made the appeal on social media platform X. He warned that Iranian authorities are using internet and communication blackouts to suppress demonstrations and commit acts of violence against protesters.

    "Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate appeal for your attention, support, and action," Pahlavi wrote.

    He noted that millions of Iranians took to the streets despite the use of force by security services and are now facing a complete information blackout. "No internet. No landlines," he added, highlighting the scale of the communication restrictions.

    Reza Pahlavi Donald Trump Iran protests
    Rza Pəhləvi Trampı İrandakı vəziyyətə müdaxilə etməyə hazır olmağa çağırıb
    Реза Пехлеви призвал Трампа быть готовым вмешаться в ситуацию в Иране

