Residential building collapses in Makhachkala amid flooding
Region
- 05 April, 2026
- 15:32
A three-story residential building has collapsed in Makhachkala following severe flooding caused by intense rainfall, Report informs citing Russian media.
Witnesses say the building's foundation began to sink rapidly before the structure slid into a water-filled ravine. Video footage circulating on social media appears to show the moment the building gave way. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that people may still be trapped inside.
Emergency services are currently evacuating residents from nearby buildings as a precaution.
A state of emergency has been declared in the capital of Dagestan.
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