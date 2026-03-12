Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Rahim Safavi: US-Israel operation against Iran may end before March 21

    Rahim Safavi, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Iran, said the military operation by the United States and Israel against Iran could end before March 21, Report informs via TASS.

    "I believe this war will end before the Nowruz holiday. In my view, the United States and Israel will not withstand a prolonged war and will not be able to continue it for long if we maintain the continuity of operations," he told ISNA.

    The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran carried out a missile attack on Israel and also struck US military bases located in several countries across the Middle East.

