Orkhan Sattarov appointed Azerbaijani presidential press secretary
Domestic policy
- 13 April, 2026
- 14:23
Orkhan Sattarov has been appointed Press Secretary of the President of Azerbaijan, according to an official order, Report informs.
The order, signed by President Ilham Aliyev, comes into force from the date of signing.
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