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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Orkhan Sattarov appointed Azerbaijani presidential press secretary

    Domestic policy
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 14:23
    Orkhan Sattarov appointed Azerbaijani presidential press secretary

    Orkhan Sattarov has been appointed Press Secretary of the President of Azerbaijan, according to an official order, Report informs.

    The order, signed by President Ilham Aliyev, comes into force from the date of signing.

    Orkhan Sattarov Ilham Aliyev
    Orxan Səttarov Azərbaycan Prezidentinin Mətbuat katibi təyin edilib
    Орхан Саттаров назначен пресс-секретарем президента Азербайджана

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