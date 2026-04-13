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    Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves rise to $85.1 billion

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 14:11
    Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves rise to $85.1 billion

    Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $85.15 billion as of April 1, according to the State Statistical Committee.

    The figure represents a 15.9% increase compared to the same period in 2025, the agency reported.

    The country's central bank reserves also showed growth. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reported foreign currency reserves of $11.66 billion, marking a 5.7% year-on-year increase.

    strategic foreign exchange reserves State Statistical Committee Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycanın strateji valyuta ehtiyatları 16 % artıb
    Стратегические валютные резервы Азербайджана выросли почти на 16%

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