Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves rise to $85.1 billion
Finance
- 13 April, 2026
- 14:11
Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $85.15 billion as of April 1, according to the State Statistical Committee.
The figure represents a 15.9% increase compared to the same period in 2025, the agency reported.
The country's central bank reserves also showed growth. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reported foreign currency reserves of $11.66 billion, marking a 5.7% year-on-year increase.
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