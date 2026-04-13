Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Hakan Fidan: Passage through Strait of Hormuz must be free and unhindered

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 14:02
    Hakan Fidan: Passage through Strait of Hormuz must be free and unhindered

    Both the US and Iran are sincere about the ceasefire issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in response to a question during a program at the Anadolu Agency, Report informs.

    Fidan noted that, with the consent of the parties, the extension of the ceasefire period could be discussed. He added that they maintain regular contact with both sides throughout the day.

    Answering a question about the Strait of Hormuz, Fidan stressed that countries should pass through the strait without payment and without obstruction: "The Strait of Hormuz shows that this conflict has not only regional but also global implications. Everyone must do their utmost to resolve the Hormuz issue. Türkiye is also doing everything possible to find a solution."

    Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz Hakan Fidan Türkiye
    Fidan: Hörmüz boğazından maneəsiz keçid təmin olunmalıdır
    Фидан: Необходимо обеспечить бесплатный и беспрепятственный проход через Ормуз

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