Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Putin and Pashinyan discuss bilateral relations

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 18:37
    Putin and Pashinyan discuss bilateral relations

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the development of bilateral relations during a phone call, Report informs.

    According to the Kremlin's press service, the conversation was initiated by the Armenian side.

    The discussion covered various aspects of the future development of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economics, energy, and transportation.

    Vladimir Putin Nikol Pashinyan
    Putin və Paşinyan ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə ediblər
    Путин и Пашинян обсудили двухсторонние отношения

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