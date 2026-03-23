Putin and Pashinyan discuss bilateral relations
Region
- 23 March, 2026
- 18:37
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the development of bilateral relations during a phone call, Report informs.
According to the Kremlin's press service, the conversation was initiated by the Armenian side.
The discussion covered various aspects of the future development of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economics, energy, and transportation.
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