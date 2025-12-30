Pezeshkian, Putin stress implementing joint bilateral treaty

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for implementing the joint bilateral agreement inked previously between the two states, Report informs via Mehrnews.

During the phone call, the two presidents discussed bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest, as well as the process of implementing bilateral agreements.

Emphasizing the strategic level of Tehran-Moscow relations, Pezeshkian and Putin stressed the need to continue regular consultations and strengthen coordination in order to develop comprehensive relations.

They also reviewed the achievements of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.