Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help
Region
- 05 March, 2026
- 13:53
The Iranian side has not approached Russia for any assistance beyond the political support already provided by Moscow, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said, Report informs via Russian media.
"In this case, there were no requests from the Iranian side, our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there are no changes here," he said.
Latest News
13:58
Armenia's Pashinyan happy as trade with Azerbaijan expandsBusiness
13:53
Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's helpRegion
13:48
Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EURegion
13:46
Photo
Video
Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOSDomestic policy
13:36
Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVsOther countries
13:36
4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manatsFinance
13:36
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry preparing response to Iranian drone attacksMilitary
13:28
Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investmentsEconomy
13:26