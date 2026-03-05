Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 13:53
    Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help

    The Iranian side has not approached Russia for any assistance beyond the political support already provided by Moscow, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said, Report informs via Russian media.

    "In this case, there were no requests from the Iranian side, our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there are no changes here," he said.

    Peskov: İran Rusiyadan siyasi dəstəkdən başqa heç bir yardım istəməyib
    Песков: Иран не обращался к России за поддержкой

