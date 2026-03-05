Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 15:08
    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    From 12:00 (GMT+4) to 14:00 on March 5, nine more people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, among those evacuated were 5 Azerbaijani citizens, 2 Kyrgyz citizens, 1 Chinese citizen, and 1 Georgian citizen.

    Their evacuation was carried out through the Astara state border checkpoint.

    With this latest group, the total number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since the start of military operations on February 28 at 08:00 (GMT+4) until March 5 at 14:00 has reached 1,326.

    Son iki saatda İrandan Azərbaycana daha 9 nəfər təxliyə olunub
    В Азербайджан из Ирана эвакуированы граждане Кыргызстана, Китая и Грузии

