Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 15:08
From 12:00 (GMT+4) to 14:00 on March 5, nine more people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.
According to Report, among those evacuated were 5 Azerbaijani citizens, 2 Kyrgyz citizens, 1 Chinese citizen, and 1 Georgian citizen.
Their evacuation was carried out through the Astara state border checkpoint.
With this latest group, the total number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan since the start of military operations on February 28 at 08:00 (GMT+4) until March 5 at 14:00 has reached 1,326.
