Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

Iran launched drones over the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Azerbaijan on Thursday, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and injuring four people.

One drone struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while a second landed near a school in the village of Shakarabad, in the Babek district, Report said, citing the Ministry of Health of Nakhchivan.

In response, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Iran's ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Demirchilou, lodging a strong protest and demanding explanations. Officials emphasized that Iran's actions violate international law and contribute to regional tensions. Baku also demanded that Tehran provide an official explanation and take measures to prevent similar attacks in the future. The ministry warned that Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond.

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense said it is reviewing the types of drones used and preparing necessary measures to protect civilians. The ministry condemned the attacks on civilian infrastructure, describing them as carried out by Iranian forces without any military necessity.

Azerbaijani officials characterized the strikes as a challenge to Tehran's stated commitment to mutual respect and regional cooperation, noting that Azerbaijan has maintained a policy of good neighborliness toward Iran and has not allowed its territory to be used for any military operations against Tehran.

International response

The attacks drew immediate international condemnation. The foreign ministries of Qatar and Saudi Arabia-both of which have recently faced similar Iranian attacks-criticized Tehran's actions and expressed support for Baku. Saudi Arabia called the strikes "cowardly" and a violation of international norms.

Ukraine's embassy in Baku also condemned the attacks. Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev said that "Iranian drones have long been a tool of terror."